SAF-HOLLAND SE Cuts Sales Forecast Amid Weaker Demand Outlook

SAF-HOLLAND SE has adjusted its sales forecast for fiscal year 2025 due to weaker demand expectations.

The North American truck market is experiencing a deteriorating business environment, primarily due to uncertainty from US tariff policies.

The APAC region's market recovery is less favorable than anticipated, particularly affecting India and Southeast Asia, although the Indian domestic trailer market shows moderate positivity.

The European trailer market has not maintained the positive order momentum seen in the second quarter.

The revised sales forecast for 2025 is now between EUR 1,700 million and EUR 1,750 million, down from around EUR 1,800 million.

Preliminary results indicate a 9.9% sales decline to EUR 1,308.8 million in the first nine months of 2025, attributed to weak customer demand and negative currency effects.

The next important date, Release of the quarterly statement (reference date Q3), at SAF-HOLLAND is on 13.11.2025.

The price of SAF-HOLLAND at the time of the news was 13,410EUR and was down -4,83 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.564,08PKT (-1,05 %).





