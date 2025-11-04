Adtran Networks SE Revamps 2025 Financial Outlook

Adtran Networks SE has updated its guidance for the financial year 2025, adjusting its earnings expectations.

The Management Board initially expected pro forma EBIT to grow from a negative single-digit percentage in 2024 to a positive single-digit percentage in 2025.

The revised guidance now anticipates pro forma EBIT in relation to revenue to be in a low negative to low positive single-digit percentage, mainly due to timing of shipments in Q4.

Adtran Networks SE is obligated to transfer any annual profit to Adtran Holdings, Inc., and Adtran Holdings, Inc. is obligated to compensate any annual losses of Adtran Networks SE.

The adjustment of the pro forma EBIT range does not affect the annual compensation payment to outside shareholders.

Financial results for Q3 2025 will be published separately on the same day, with an interim statement on November 12, 2025.

The next important date, Release of the quarterly statement (reference date Q3), at Adtran Networks is on 12.11.2025.

