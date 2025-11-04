Adtran Networks SE Unveils Q3 2025 Results
Adtran Networks SE's Q3 2025 results reveal a dynamic growth phase, marked by a 25.9% revenue increase and a shift from losses to profitability, driven by robust demand and strategic investments.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Adtran Networks SE reported Q3 2025 revenues of EUR 127.6 million, a 25.9% increase from Q3 2024.
- Pro forma EBIT for Q3 2025 was EUR 3.8 million, representing 3.0% of revenues, compared to a loss of EUR 4.1 million in Q3 2024.
- The year-over-year revenue growth was driven by increased customer demand and investments from cloud and telecom service providers.
- Pro forma gross profit for Q3 2025 increased by 20.2% to EUR 43.5 million, which is 34.1% of revenues.
- The company plans to release its Q4 2025 financial results on February 26, 2026.
- Adtran Networks SE provides pro forma financial results to offer supplemental information, excluding non-cash charges and non-recurring expenses, which are not prepared in accordance with IFRS.
The next important date, Release of the quarterly statement (reference date Q3), at Adtran Networks is on 12.11.2025.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.552,69PKT (-1,12 %).
0,00 %
0,00 %
+0,23 %
+4,85 %
+10,32 %
+5,57 %
+229,77 %
+125,47 %
+414,29 %
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte