Adtran Networks SE Unveils Q3 2025 Results

Adtran Networks SE reported Q3 2025 revenues of EUR 127.6 million, a 25.9% increase from Q3 2024.

Pro forma EBIT for Q3 2025 was EUR 3.8 million, representing 3.0% of revenues, compared to a loss of EUR 4.1 million in Q3 2024.

The year-over-year revenue growth was driven by increased customer demand and investments from cloud and telecom service providers.

Pro forma gross profit for Q3 2025 increased by 20.2% to EUR 43.5 million, which is 34.1% of revenues.

The company plans to release its Q4 2025 financial results on February 26, 2026.

Adtran Networks SE provides pro forma financial results to offer supplemental information, excluding non-cash charges and non-recurring expenses, which are not prepared in accordance with IFRS.

The next important date, Release of the quarterly statement (reference date Q3), at Adtran Networks is on 12.11.2025.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.552,69PKT (-1,12 %).






