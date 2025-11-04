Nordex Group's 3Q/2025: Strong Growth & Financial Wins!
Nordex Group soared in Q3/2025, showcasing remarkable growth and financial prowess. With a 25.7% surge in order intake and a 90.1% EBITDA rise, their financials tell a compelling story. Net income skyrocketed to EUR 51.7 million, and free cash flow reached EUR 149 million. The company confidently raised its full-year EBITDA margin guidance, reflecting a promising trajectory.
Foto: Bernd Wüstneck - dpa-Zentralbild
- Nordex Group reported strong Q3/2025 performance with significant margin expansion and robust free cash flow.
- Order intake increased by 25.7% to 2,170 MW in the Projects segment compared to Q3/2024.
- EBITDA rose by 90.1% to EUR 135.9 million with an improved margin of 8.0%.
- Net income significantly increased to EUR 51.7 million from EUR 3.9 million in Q3/2024.
- Free cash flow generation was EUR 149 million in Q3/2025.
- Full-year EBITDA margin guidance was raised to 7.5-8.5%.
The next important date, Conference call: Results Q3 2025, at Nordex is on 04.11.2025.
The price of Nordex at the time of the news was 25,78EUR and was down -0,92 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 29.913,54PKT (+0,26 %).
-1,15 %
+9,84 %
+13,67 %
+20,07 %
+94,57 %
+169,16 %
+127,16 %
-2,11 %
+185,78 %
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte