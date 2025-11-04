Nordex Group's 3Q/2025: Strong Growth & Financial Wins!

Nordex Group reported strong Q3/2025 performance with significant margin expansion and robust free cash flow.

Order intake increased by 25.7% to 2,170 MW in the Projects segment compared to Q3/2024.

EBITDA rose by 90.1% to EUR 135.9 million with an improved margin of 8.0%.

Net income significantly increased to EUR 51.7 million from EUR 3.9 million in Q3/2024.

Free cash flow generation was EUR 149 million in Q3/2025.

Full-year EBITDA margin guidance was raised to 7.5-8.5%.

The next important date, Conference call: Results Q3 2025, at Nordex is on 04.11.2025.

The price of Nordex at the time of the news was 25,78EUR and was down -0,92 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 29.913,54PKT (+0,26 %).





