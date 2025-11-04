AT&S Surges Beyond Expectations, Defying Forecasts

AT&S reported a 6% increase in revenue to €846 million in H1 2025/26, with an EBITDA of €175 million, reflecting a margin of 20.6%.

The company faced significant foreign exchange challenges but managed to exceed its half-year forecast by diversifying its customer base and expanding into the AI chip industry.

AT&S confirmed its forecast for FY 2025/26 with expected revenue of €1.7 billion and an EBITDA margin of 23%, despite selling its plant in Ansan, Korea, and facing exchange rate effects.

The company is intensifying its cost optimization program, aiming to reduce costs by at least €150 million in FY 2025/26 to counteract market challenges and start-up costs in new plants.

AT&S anticipates revenue of €2.1 to €2.4 billion in FY 2026/27, driven by strong demand for high-value products, especially in AI, and plans to expand its presence in the defense sector.

The company is monitoring geopolitical tensions and potential raw material shortages, which could impact production volumes and revenue forecasts, especially concerning fiberglass mats for PCBs and IC substrates.

