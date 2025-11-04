    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsGeberit AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Geberit
    Sales Surge: Outpacing Market Trends!

    Geberit Group's resilience shines through in 2025, achieving solid growth and navigating challenges with strategic prowess.

    • Geberit Group achieved strong results in the first nine months of 2025 despite a challenging environment.
    • Net sales increased by 2.0% to CHF 2,448 million, with a currency-adjusted increase of 4.4%.
    • Operating cashflow (EBITDA) was CHF 753 million, with an EBITDA margin of 30.8%.
    • The EBITDA margin declined by 60 basis points due to one-off costs for the closure of a plant.
    • Earnings per share fell by 0.8% to CHF 15.01, but would have increased by 6.7% when adjusted for currency and excluding one-off costs.
    • Management expects net sales growth in local currencies of around 4.5% and an EBITDA margin of around 29% for the entire year 2025.

    The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Geberit is on 04.11.2025.


    Geberit

    -0,97 %
    -3,63 %
    -2,36 %
    -3,58 %
    +10,55 %
    +51,97 %
    +22,93 %
    +109,56 %
    +1.288,19 %
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
