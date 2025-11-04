Sales Surge: Outpacing Market Trends!

Geberit Group achieved strong results in the first nine months of 2025 despite a challenging environment.

Net sales increased by 2.0% to CHF 2,448 million, with a currency-adjusted increase of 4.4%.

Operating cashflow (EBITDA) was CHF 753 million, with an EBITDA margin of 30.8%.

The EBITDA margin declined by 60 basis points due to one-off costs for the closure of a plant.

Earnings per share fell by 0.8% to CHF 15.01, but would have increased by 6.7% when adjusted for currency and excluding one-off costs.

Management expects net sales growth in local currencies of around 4.5% and an EBITDA margin of around 29% for the entire year 2025.

The next important date, quarterly report, at Geberit is on 04.11.2025.




