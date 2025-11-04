Sales Surge: Outpacing Market Trends!
Geberit Group's resilience shines through in 2025, achieving solid growth and navigating challenges with strategic prowess.
- Geberit Group achieved strong results in the first nine months of 2025 despite a challenging environment.
- Net sales increased by 2.0% to CHF 2,448 million, with a currency-adjusted increase of 4.4%.
- Operating cashflow (EBITDA) was CHF 753 million, with an EBITDA margin of 30.8%.
- The EBITDA margin declined by 60 basis points due to one-off costs for the closure of a plant.
- Earnings per share fell by 0.8% to CHF 15.01, but would have increased by 6.7% when adjusted for currency and excluding one-off costs.
- Management expects net sales growth in local currencies of around 4.5% and an EBITDA margin of around 29% for the entire year 2025.
The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Geberit is on 04.11.2025.
-0,97 %
-3,63 %
-2,36 %
-3,58 %
+10,55 %
+51,97 %
+22,93 %
+109,56 %
+1.288,19 %
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte