NORMA Group's Q3 2025: Profits Soar in Tough Market

NORMA Group reported Q3 2025 sales of EUR 197.5 million, a 4.3% decline compared to Q3 2024.

Adjusted EBIT for Q3 2025 was EUR 3.8 million, down 49.4% from the previous year, with an adjusted EBIT margin of 1.9%.

The company faced subdued demand from the automotive industry in Europe and America, while the Industry Applications business showed slight organic growth in America.

Birgit Seeger became the new CEO on November 1, 2025, emphasizing strategic measures for competitiveness and profitable growth.

A goodwill impairment loss of approximately EUR 50 million was recognized for the EMEA region due to low growth expectations in the joining technology business.

Year-to-date sales from January to September 2025 totaled EUR 631.8 million, reflecting a 6.7% decrease compared to the same period in 2024.

The price of NORMA Group at the time of the news was 13,890EUR and was down -0,50 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.552,69PKT (-1,12 %).





