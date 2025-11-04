NORMA Group's Q3 2025: Profits Soar in Tough Market
NORMA Group faces a challenging Q3 2025 with sales down 4.3% and a new CEO steering towards strategic growth amidst industry hurdles.
Foto: NORMA Group
- NORMA Group reported Q3 2025 sales of EUR 197.5 million, a 4.3% decline compared to Q3 2024.
- Adjusted EBIT for Q3 2025 was EUR 3.8 million, down 49.4% from the previous year, with an adjusted EBIT margin of 1.9%.
- The company faced subdued demand from the automotive industry in Europe and America, while the Industry Applications business showed slight organic growth in America.
- Birgit Seeger became the new CEO on November 1, 2025, emphasizing strategic measures for competitiveness and profitable growth.
- A goodwill impairment loss of approximately EUR 50 million was recognized for the EMEA region due to low growth expectations in the joining technology business.
- Year-to-date sales from January to September 2025 totaled EUR 631.8 million, reflecting a 6.7% decrease compared to the same period in 2024.
The price of NORMA Group at the time of the news was 13,890EUR and was down -0,50 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.552,69PKT (-1,12 %).
