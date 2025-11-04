    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsNORMA Group AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu NORMA Group
    NORMA Group's Q3 2025: Profits Soar in Tough Market

    NORMA Group faces a challenging Q3 2025 with sales down 4.3% and a new CEO steering towards strategic growth amidst industry hurdles.

    NORMA Group's Q3 2025: Profits Soar in Tough Market
    Foto: NORMA Group
    • NORMA Group reported Q3 2025 sales of EUR 197.5 million, a 4.3% decline compared to Q3 2024.
    • Adjusted EBIT for Q3 2025 was EUR 3.8 million, down 49.4% from the previous year, with an adjusted EBIT margin of 1.9%.
    • The company faced subdued demand from the automotive industry in Europe and America, while the Industry Applications business showed slight organic growth in America.
    • Birgit Seeger became the new CEO on November 1, 2025, emphasizing strategic measures for competitiveness and profitable growth.
    • A goodwill impairment loss of approximately EUR 50 million was recognized for the EMEA region due to low growth expectations in the joining technology business.
    • Year-to-date sales from January to September 2025 totaled EUR 631.8 million, reflecting a 6.7% decrease compared to the same period in 2024.

    The price of NORMA Group at the time of the news was 13,890EUR and was down -0,50 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.552,69PKT (-1,12 %).


    NORMA Group

    -0,50 %
    -4,40 %
    -7,76 %
    -9,26 %
    +7,66 %
    -13,44 %
    -50,18 %
    -71,38 %
    -33,86 %
    ISIN:DE000A1H8BV3WKN:A1H8BV





