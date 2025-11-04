Blue Cap AG: Solid Q3 2025 Post Con-Pearl Exit, Growth Potential

Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2025 was EUR 5.3 million, slightly above the previous year's figure.

The adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 5.3% from 4.9% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Consolidated revenue was EUR 97.3 million, below the previous year's level as planned.

Blue Cap AG is in a strong financial position, with a net debt ratio below zero as of September 30, 2025, enabling potential for future growth through acquisitions.

The Management Board confirms the outlook for fiscal year 2025, expecting revenue between EUR 120 million and EUR 140 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 5.0% to 6.0%.

The Plastics segment exceeded expectations with a slight increase in revenue, while the Business Services segment saw improved profitability due to turnaround and efficiency measures.

The price of Blue Cap at the time of the news was 19,850EUR and was down -0,50 % compared with the previous day.





