R. STAHL Unveils Nine-Month Results Amid Weak Demand

R. STAHL's order intake decreased by 6.7% to €238.1 million in the first nine months of 2025, compared to €255.2 million in the previous year.

Sales dropped by 12.1% to €229.8 million from January to September 2025 due to subdued demand.

EBITDA pre exceptionals increased by 28.8% to €11.3 million in Q3 2025, but fell to €20.2 million for the first nine months, down from €28.1 million the previous year.

The Executive Board expects full-year 2025 sales between €320 million and €330 million, with EBITDA pre exceptionals forecasted between €25 million and €30 million.

The global economic situation and potential trade conflicts are negatively impacting R. STAHL's business, leading to delayed customer investment decisions and reduced demand for explosion protection products.

Free cash flow declined to €-12.6 million in the first nine months of 2025, and the equity ratio fell to 25.1% as of 30 September 2025.

The next important date, Release of the quarterly statement (reference date Q3), at R. Stahl is on 04.11.2025.

The price of R. Stahl at the time of the news was 15,750EUR and was down -0,32 % compared with the previous day.

45 minutes after the article was published, the price was 15,600EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,95 % since publication.





