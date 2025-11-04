Evrotrust Gains €6.6M Boost from 3TS for European Expansion
Evrotrust Technologies AD has secured a €6.6 million investment from 3TS Capital Partners to expand its digital identity solutions across Europe, aligning with the EU's eIDAS 2.0 framework for seamless compliance.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- Evrotrust Technologies AD secured a €6.6 million investment from 3TS Capital Partners to expand its operations across Europe.
- The funding will accelerate the company's growth and assist businesses and citizens in achieving eIDAS 2.0 compliance.
- Evrotrust offers a comprehensive suite of digital identity solutions under the EU's eIDAS regulation, including remote identity verification and qualified electronic signatures.
- The company supports over 2 million users from 61 nationalities and 200+ enterprises across 11 countries, with a focus on the DACH and CEE regions.
- The EU's updated digital identity framework, eIDAS 2.0, mandates interoperable EU Digital Identity Wallets and is expected to drive significant growth in e-signature spending.
- Evrotrust aims to simplify identity verification processes for users and enterprises, enhancing access to services like banking and healthcare while ensuring compliance with local regulations.
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.