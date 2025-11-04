Mitsubishi UFJ & Elmos: Boosted Free Cash Flow Guidance for 2025!

Elmos Semiconductor SE reported sales of 140.8 million Euro in Q3 2025, with an EBIT margin of 22.5% and an adjusted free cash flow of 32.5 million Euro.

The company experienced a slight quarter-on-quarter sales decline due to a shift in orders caused by the migration to the SAP S/4HANA system, but this does not affect the full-year sales guidance.

Elmos expects fiscal year 2025 sales of 580 million Euro ± 20 million Euro, with an EBIT margin in the lower half of the guidance range of 23% ± 3 percentage points.

Capital expenditures for the fiscal year 2025 are expected to be in the lower half of the guidance range of 7% ± 2 percentage points of sales.

The company has increased its free cash flow guidance for 2025 to 10% ± 2 percentage points of sales, significantly above the previous year's level.

Elmos is optimistic about the final quarter of 2025 and the coming year, driven by its innovative product portfolio and strong market positioning as a fabless company.

