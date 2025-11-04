Mayr-Melnhof Karton: 2025 Q1-Q3 Results Revealed!

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG reported a 20% increase in adjusted operating profit for the first three quarters of 2025, with a 32% increase when excluding TANN.

Consolidated sales decreased by 2.9% to EUR 2,979.5 million compared to the same period in 2024.

The profit for the period rose significantly by 218.5% to EUR 166.5 million, largely due to a one-off gain from the TANN divestment.

The Group's adjusted operating margin improved to 5.1%, up from 4.1% in the previous year.

The ongoing market challenges include soft consumer demand and overcapacity, impacting various divisions differently.

The "Fit-For-Future" program is being implemented to enhance competitiveness and achieve sustainable earnings improvements, with progress to be reported in March 2026.

The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Mayr-Melnhof Karton is on 04.11.2025.

The price of Mayr-Melnhof Karton at the time of the news was 80,55EUR and was up +0,81 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 80,30EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,31 % since publication.





