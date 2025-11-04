    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsMayr-Melnhof Karton AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Mayr-Melnhof Karton
    93 Aufrufe 93 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Mayr-Melnhof Karton: 2025 Q1-Q3 Results Revealed!

    Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG has demonstrated strategic agility, achieving a 20% profit increase amidst market challenges, while gearing up for future growth with its 'Fit-For-Future' initiative.

    Mayr-Melnhof Karton: 2025 Q1-Q3 Results Revealed!
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG reported a 20% increase in adjusted operating profit for the first three quarters of 2025, with a 32% increase when excluding TANN.
    • Consolidated sales decreased by 2.9% to EUR 2,979.5 million compared to the same period in 2024.
    • The profit for the period rose significantly by 218.5% to EUR 166.5 million, largely due to a one-off gain from the TANN divestment.
    • The Group's adjusted operating margin improved to 5.1%, up from 4.1% in the previous year.
    • The ongoing market challenges include soft consumer demand and overcapacity, impacting various divisions differently.
    • The "Fit-For-Future" program is being implemented to enhance competitiveness and achieve sustainable earnings improvements, with progress to be reported in March 2026.

    The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Mayr-Melnhof Karton is on 04.11.2025.

    The price of Mayr-Melnhof Karton at the time of the news was 80,55EUR and was up +0,81 % compared with the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 80,30EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,31 % since publication.


    Mayr-Melnhof Karton

    +1,38 %
    0,00 %
    -1,58 %
    +9,02 %
    0,00 %
    -46,92 %
    -43,36 %
    -23,90 %
    +223,31 %
    ISIN:AT0000938204WKN:890447





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Mayr-Melnhof Karton: 2025 Q1-Q3 Results Revealed! Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG has demonstrated strategic agility, achieving a 20% profit increase amidst market challenges, while gearing up for future growth with its 'Fit-For-Future' initiative.