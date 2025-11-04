Almonty Industries, New Fortress Energy Registered (A) & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|New Fortress Energy Registered (A)
|+61,73 %
|Öl/Gas
|🥈
|ParTec
|+8,57 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🥉
|Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Registered (A)
|+6,84 %
|Öl/Gas
|🟥
|AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik
|-10,53 %
|Elektrogeräte
|🟥
|NioCorp Developments
|-10,93 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Sarepta Therapeutics
|-37,35 %
|Biotechnologie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DroneShield
|Sonstige Technologie
|🥈
|Metavista3D
|Informationstechnologie
|🥉
|IsoEnergy
|Rohstoffe
|Critical Infrastructure Technologies
|Telekommunikation
|Humanoid Global Holdings
|Unterhaltung
|Diginex
|Informationstechnologie
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|153
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Deutsche Pfandbriefbank
|64
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🥉
|BioNTech
|53
|Biotechnologie
|TeamViewer
|47
|Informationstechnologie
|Ucore Rare Metals
|41
|Rohstoffe
|Vonovia
|41
|Immobilien
New Fortress Energy Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +23,77 %
Platz 1
ParTec
Wochenperformance: +64,79 %
Platz 2
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +6,28 %
Platz 3
AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik
Wochenperformance: +9,76 %
Platz 4
NioCorp Developments
Wochenperformance: -16,32 %
Platz 5
Sarepta Therapeutics
Wochenperformance: -37,29 %
Platz 6
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: -11,15 %
Platz 7
Metavista3D
Wochenperformance: +12,50 %
Platz 8
IsoEnergy
Wochenperformance: +11,20 %
Platz 9
Critical Infrastructure Technologies
Wochenperformance: -26,40 %
Platz 10
Humanoid Global Holdings
Wochenperformance: +48,84 %
Platz 11
Diginex
Wochenperformance: +40,18 %
Platz 12
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -6,01 %
Platz 13
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank
Wochenperformance: -18,04 %
Platz 14
BioNTech
Wochenperformance: -0,94 %
Platz 15
TeamViewer
Wochenperformance: -5,26 %
Platz 16
Ucore Rare Metals
Wochenperformance: +40,73 %
Platz 17
Vonovia
Wochenperformance: -7,31 %
Platz 18
