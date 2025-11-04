    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsDeutsche Pfandbriefbank AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Deutsche Pfandbriefbank
    793 Aufrufe 793 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Almonty Industries, New Fortress Energy Registered (A) & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen

    Almonty Industries, New Fortress Energy Registered (A) & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
    Foto: Andreas Gebert - dpa

    🔥 Heiße Aktien

    Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.

    Rang Aktie Veränderung Branche Forum News
    🥇 New Fortress Energy Registered (A) +61,73 % Öl/Gas Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 ParTec +8,57 % Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Registered (A) +6,84 % Öl/Gas Nachrichten
    🟥 AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik -10,53 % Elektrogeräte Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 NioCorp Developments -10,93 % Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Sarepta Therapeutics -37,35 % Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten

    🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere

    Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.

    Anzeige 
    Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Vonovia SE!
    Long
    23,79€
    Basispreis
    0,17
    Ask
    × 14,96
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Blatt
    Short
    26,81€
    Basispreis
    0,16
    Ask
    × 14,96
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Blatt
    Präsentiert von

    Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

    Rang Wertpapier Branche Forum News
    🥇 DroneShield Sonstige Technologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Metavista3D Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 IsoEnergy Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
      Critical Infrastructure Technologies Telekommunikation Forum Nachrichten
      Humanoid Global Holdings Unterhaltung Nachrichten
      Diginex Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten

    💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere

    In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.

    Rang Wertpapier Beiträge Branche Forum News
    🥇 Almonty Industries 153 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Deutsche Pfandbriefbank 64 Finanzdienstleistungen Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 BioNTech 53 Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      TeamViewer 47 Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      Ucore Rare Metals 41 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
      Vonovia 41 Immobilien Forum Nachrichten




    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    Markt Bote
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Markt Bote ist ein Autor von wallstreetONLINE und liefert automatisierte, dynamische Inhalte zu aktuellen Marktbewegungen. Im Fokus stehen Tops und Flops, Branchentrends und Impulse aus der Community. Ob Tech-Aktien, Rohstoffe oder Krypto – die Beiträge sind kurz, prägnant und regen zur Diskussion an, sodass Leser schnell einen Überblick gewinnen und eigene Marktideen entwickeln können.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren

    Verfasst von Markt Bote
    18 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Almonty Industries, New Fortress Energy Registered (A) & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen Frischer Start in den Börsentag: Diese Aktien haben zuletzt für Gesprächsstoff gesorgt – hier kommen die meistgesuchten, meistdiskutierten und heißesten Titel aus der wallstreetONLINE-Community.