Schaeffler Posts Strong Q3 Results

Schaeffler reported revenue of €17.7 billion for the first nine months of 2025, slightly below the pro-forma prior year, with a constant-currency revenue growth of 1.3% in Q3 2025.

The EBIT margin before special items was 4.2% for the first nine months, slightly above the pro-forma prior year, with Q3 2025 showing an EBIT margin of 4.5%.

Free cash flow before M&A activities improved significantly to €47 million, with Q3 2025 generating €175 million, compared to negative figures in the prior year.

The full-year outlook for 2025 free cash flow before M&A activities was raised to €0 to €200 million, and the EBIT margin guidance for Bearings & Industrial Solutions was increased to 6% to 8%.

The E-Mobility division saw a revenue increase of 7.9% for the first nine months, driven by higher production of electrified vehicles, while the Powertrain & Chassis division experienced a revenue decline of 6.4%.

The net loss attributable to shareholders for the nine-month period was €244 million, with a net financial debt of €5.1 billion and a gearing ratio of 163.6%.

The next important date, Release of the quarterly statement (reference date Q3), at Schaeffler is on 04.11.2025.

