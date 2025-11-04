Schaeffler Posts Strong Q3 Results
Schaeffler's financial journey in 2025 showcases resilience and strategic shifts amidst fluctuating market dynamics. With €17.7 billion in revenue and a notable uptick in free cash flow, the company navigates challenges with a strategic focus on growth. While E-Mobility accelerates with a 7.9% revenue surge, Powertrain & Chassis face a 6.4% decline, reflecting the evolving automotive landscape. Schaeffler's raised outlook and strategic pivots signal a promising trajectory for the remainder of the year.
- Schaeffler reported revenue of €17.7 billion for the first nine months of 2025, slightly below the pro-forma prior year, with a constant-currency revenue growth of 1.3% in Q3 2025.
- The EBIT margin before special items was 4.2% for the first nine months, slightly above the pro-forma prior year, with Q3 2025 showing an EBIT margin of 4.5%.
- Free cash flow before M&A activities improved significantly to €47 million, with Q3 2025 generating €175 million, compared to negative figures in the prior year.
- The full-year outlook for 2025 free cash flow before M&A activities was raised to €0 to €200 million, and the EBIT margin guidance for Bearings & Industrial Solutions was increased to 6% to 8%.
- The E-Mobility division saw a revenue increase of 7.9% for the first nine months, driven by higher production of electrified vehicles, while the Powertrain & Chassis division experienced a revenue decline of 6.4%.
- The net loss attributable to shareholders for the nine-month period was €244 million, with a net financial debt of €5.1 billion and a gearing ratio of 163.6%.
