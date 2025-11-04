Bergbau AG Eyes Boost in 2025/2030 Bonds; HMS Bergbau in Focus
HMS Bergbau AG is strategically planning to expand its bond issue, leveraging strong market confidence and expert guidance to bolster its trading and liquid fuels sectors.
- HMS Bergbau AG is considering increasing its existing 10.0% corporate bond issue for 2025/2030 through an institutional private placement.
- The potential proceeds from the bond increase will primarily be used to expand the trading business and strengthen the liquid fuels segment.
- The bond price has shown strong market confidence, trading at an average of 106% over the past 30 days.
- Montega Markets GmbH has been appointed as the Sole Lead Manager to assess the bond increase, with a final decision pending market conditions.
- In the 2024 financial year, HMS Bergbau AG generated approximately EUR 1.3 billion in revenues, with an EBITDA of around EUR 20.1 million and a net profit of about EUR 13.25 million.
- The company expects to achieve revenues of around EUR 1.5 billion and EBITDA of approximately EUR 20 million for the full year 2025.
