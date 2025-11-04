    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsIBU-tec advanced materials AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu IBU-tec advanced materials
    Montega: Buy IBU-tec with EUR 21 Target Price!

    IBU-tec, Europe's LFP pioneer, is set for growth with Montega's "Buy" call and a EUR 21.00 target, driven by a new plant and sustainable innovation.

    • Montega initiates coverage of IBU-tec advanced materials AG with a target price of EUR 21.00 and a "Buy" recommendation.
    • IBU-tec is the only European manufacturer of LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) cathode materials on an industrial scale.
    • Forecasts predict IBU-tec's sales revenues to reach EUR 84 million and EBITDA to rise to EUR 12.5 million by 2028.
    • The Battery Materials business unit is expected to account for approximately 59% of total sales revenues by 2028, up from 19% in 2024.
    • A new large-scale LFP production plant in Bitterfeld is anticipated to drive profitable growth starting in 2028.
    • IBU-tec focuses on innovative materials for various industries, aligning with global trends in climate and environmental protection.

    The price of IBU-tec advanced materials at the time of the news was 18,700EUR and was up +0,54 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 18,650EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,27 % since publication.


    IBU-tec advanced materials

