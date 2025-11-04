37 0 Kommentare MEDICLIN: Thriving Business Growth Exceeds Expectations

MEDICLIN's financial performance in the first nine months of 2025 showcases resilience and growth. With a notable 5.1% increase in sales and a significant rise in operating results, the company has demonstrated robust progress. Capacity utilization remained steady, while the post-acute segment saw impressive growth, and the acute segment turned its losses around. Looking ahead, MEDICLIN's management remains confident, reaffirming their positive sales and EBIT guidance for the year.

