MEDICLIN: Thriving Business Growth Exceeds Expectations
MEDICLIN's financial performance in the first nine months of 2025 showcases resilience and growth. With a notable 5.1% increase in sales and a significant rise in operating results, the company has demonstrated robust progress. Capacity utilization remained steady, while the post-acute segment saw impressive growth, and the acute segment turned its losses around. Looking ahead, MEDICLIN's management remains confident, reaffirming their positive sales and EBIT guidance for the year.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- MEDICLIN generated consolidated group sales of EUR 586.9 million in the first nine months of 2025, a 5.1% increase from EUR 558.2 million in the same period of 2024.
- The group operating result rose to EUR 48.9 million, up from EUR 34.5 million in 9M 2024.
- Overall capacity utilization remained stable at 86.8%, compared to 86.0% in the previous year.
- In the post-acute segment, sales increased by 9.3% to EUR 394.6 million, with an operating result of EUR 47.6 million, up from EUR 38.0 million.
- The acute segment experienced a sales decrease of 3.2% due to the sale of a facility, but its operating result improved significantly to EUR 0.7 million from a loss of EUR 3.8 million.
- The management confirmed its guidance for 2025, expecting sales growth between 2.0% and 5.0% and EBIT between EUR 53.0 million and EUR 64.0 million.
The price of MEDICLIN at the time of the news was 3,6500EUR and was down -0,27 % compared with the previous day.
+2,81 %
-0,54 %
+20,92 %
+20,13 %
+55,46 %
+5,11 %
-1,60 %
+1,65 %
-66,88 %
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
