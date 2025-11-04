    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsTelescope Innovations AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Telescope Innovations
    DAX, Tactile Systems Technology & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag

    Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.

    Rang Aktie Veränderung Branche Forum News
    🥇 Tactile Systems Technology +47,45 % Gesundheitswesen Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Hertz Global Holdings +32,81 % Verkehr Nachrichten
    🥉 Terns Pharmaceuticals +28,69 % Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Neuronetics -20,58 % Gesundheitswesen Nachrichten
    🟥 Ichor Holdings -29,15 % Maschinenbau Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Sarepta Therapeutics -30,50 % Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten

    🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere

    Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.

    Rang Wertpapier Branche Forum News
    🥇 Telescope Innovations Chemie Nachrichten
    🥈 Beyond Meat Nahrungsmittel Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 DroneShield Sonstige Technologie Forum Nachrichten
      American Critical Minerals Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
      Diginex Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      Humanoid Global Holdings Unterhaltung Nachrichten

    💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere

    In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.

    Rang Wertpapier Beiträge Branche Forum News
    🥇 DAX 206 - Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Almonty Industries 160 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 TeamViewer 88 Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      Deutsche Pfandbriefbank 88 Finanzdienstleistungen Forum Nachrichten
      Quantum eMotion 56 Hardware Forum Nachrichten
      Lang & Schwarz 40 Finanzdienstleistungen Forum Nachrichten




    Markt Bote
    Markt Bote ist ein Autor von wallstreetONLINE und liefert automatisierte, dynamische Inhalte zu aktuellen Marktbewegungen. Im Fokus stehen Tops und Flops, Branchentrends und Impulse aus der Community. Ob Tech-Aktien, Rohstoffe oder Krypto – die Beiträge sind kurz, prägnant und regen zur Diskussion an, sodass Leser schnell einen Überblick gewinnen und eigene Marktideen entwickeln können.
    DAX, Tactile Systems Technology & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag Vor dem Handelsende zeigt sich, was zählt: Die heißesten Aktien, die gefragtesten Titel und die lautesten Debatten – das bewegt die wallstreetONLINE-Community am Nachmittag.