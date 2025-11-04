DAX, Tactile Systems Technology & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Tactile Systems Technology
|+47,45 %
|Gesundheitswesen
|🥈
|Hertz Global Holdings
|+32,81 %
|Verkehr
|🥉
|Terns Pharmaceuticals
|+28,69 %
|Biotechnologie
|🟥
|Neuronetics
|-20,58 %
|Gesundheitswesen
|🟥
|Ichor Holdings
|-29,15 %
|Maschinenbau
|🟥
|Sarepta Therapeutics
|-30,50 %
|Biotechnologie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Telescope Innovations
|Chemie
|🥈
|Beyond Meat
|Nahrungsmittel
|🥉
|DroneShield
|Sonstige Technologie
|American Critical Minerals
|Rohstoffe
|Diginex
|Informationstechnologie
|Humanoid Global Holdings
|Unterhaltung
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|206
|-
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|160
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|TeamViewer
|88
|Informationstechnologie
|Deutsche Pfandbriefbank
|88
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|Quantum eMotion
|56
|Hardware
|Lang & Schwarz
|40
|Finanzdienstleistungen
Tactile Systems Technology
Wochenperformance: +28,91 %
Hertz Global Holdings
Wochenperformance: -1,74 %
Terns Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: +70,07 %
Neuronetics
Wochenperformance: -23,08 %
Ichor Holdings
Wochenperformance: -26,73 %
Sarepta Therapeutics
Wochenperformance: -37,29 %
Telescope Innovations
Wochenperformance:
Beyond Meat
Wochenperformance: -25,83 %
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: -11,15 %
American Critical Minerals
Wochenperformance: -30,17 %
Diginex
Wochenperformance: +40,18 %
Humanoid Global Holdings
Wochenperformance: +48,84 %
DAX
Wochenperformance: -1,62 %
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -6,01 %
TeamViewer
Wochenperformance: -5,26 %
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank
Wochenperformance: -18,04 %
Quantum eMotion
Wochenperformance: -6,14 %
Lang & Schwarz
Wochenperformance: +7,66 %
