3U HOLDING: Bold 2025 Forecast Update

3U HOLDING AG has revised its 2025 forecast for consolidated revenue and EBITDA due to updated expectations from the Management Board.

The HVAC sector, a key market for the Group, has seen a deterioration in the business environment, leading to decreased demand.

The new revenue forecast for 2025 is between EUR 54 million and EUR 56 million, down from the original forecast of EUR 62 million to EUR 66 million.

The Management Board expects EBITDA to range between minus EUR 2.5 million and minus EUR 3.5 million, influenced by restructuring costs in the HVAC online business.

Preliminary results show a slight decline in revenue to approximately EUR 41.3 million for the first nine months of 2025, compared to EUR 42.1 million in the same period of 2024.

The quarterly interim report as of September 30, 2025, will be published on November 11, 2025.

The next important date, Press release regarding the quarterly report (as of Q3), at 3U HOLDING is on 11.11.2025.

The price of 3U HOLDING at the time of the news was 1,3950EUR and was down -2,79 % compared with the previous day.

8 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,3900EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,36 % since publication.





