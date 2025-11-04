Brockhaus Tech Hits €181.6M Revenue, €48.7M EBITDA; Forecast Confirmed

Brockhaus Technologies AG reported preliminary revenue of €181.6 million for the first nine months of 2025, with an adjusted EBITDA of €48.7 million.

The company experienced organic growth of +3.6% compared to the same period in 2024, where revenue was €175.3 million.

In the HR Benefit & Mobility Platform segment, revenue increased by +6.1% to €160.3 million, driven by the resale of bikes at the end of their lease term.

The Security Technologies segment saw a decrease in revenue to €21.3 million, down from €24.2 million in the previous year.

Brockhaus Technologies' forecast for 2025 remains unchanged, with expected revenue between €225 million and €235 million and adjusted EBITDA between €50 million and €55 million.

The financial figures are preliminary and unaudited, with the 9M 2025 quarterly report set to be published on November 14, 2025, alongside an earnings call.

The price of Brockhaus Technologies at the time of the news was 12,975EUR and was up +0,97 % compared with the previous day.

2 minutes after the article was published, the price was 13,400EUR this corresponds to a plus of +3,28 % since publication.





