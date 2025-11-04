Evotec & Sandoz Strike $650M+ Deal with Lucrative Royalties

Evotec has signed a landmark agreement with Sandoz, potentially worth over US$ 650 million plus royalties for a portfolio of up to 10 biosimilar molecules.

The transaction includes approximately US$ 350 million in cash for the Just – Evotec Biologics manufacturing site in Toulouse and upfront technology license fees.

Evotec is eligible for additional license fees and development revenues, including success-based milestones, totaling over US$ 300 million in the coming years.

The agreement covers royalties on a portfolio of biosimilars targeting a net originator sales market exceeding US$ 90 billion.

The sale is expected to improve Evotec's revenue mix, profit margins, and capital efficiency immediately after closing.

The transaction aligns with Evotec's strategy to transition to an asset-lighter business model and enhance its position as a scalable technology provider in biologics manufacturing.

The price of Evotec at the time of the news was 7,4000EUR and was up +4,96 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.243,08PKT (-1,87 %).





