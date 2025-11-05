Kloeckner's Q3 2025: Operating Income Doubles, Trend Stays Positive

Klöckner & Co reported an EBITDA of €43 million in Q3 2025, doubling from €21 million in Q3 2024.

Shipments in Q3 2025 were 1.1 million metric tons, a 1.9% increase compared to the same quarter in the previous year.

Sales for Q3 2025 were €1.6 billion, down 2.2% from the prior year due to price factors.

The company expects full-year EBITDA for 2025 to be between €170 million and €240 million before material special effects.

Klöckner & Co sold eight US distribution sites to strengthen its focus on higher value-added and service center business.

The company aims to become a leading service center and metal processing company in North America and Europe, with a focus on expanding its service portfolio and CO2-reduced solutions.

