Kloeckner's Q3 2025: Operating Income Doubles, Trend Stays Positive
Klöckner & Co is on a transformative journey, doubling its EBITDA in Q3 2025 while refining its focus on high-value services and sustainable solutions across North America and Europe.
- Klöckner & Co reported an EBITDA of €43 million in Q3 2025, doubling from €21 million in Q3 2024.
- Shipments in Q3 2025 were 1.1 million metric tons, a 1.9% increase compared to the same quarter in the previous year.
- Sales for Q3 2025 were €1.6 billion, down 2.2% from the prior year due to price factors.
- The company expects full-year EBITDA for 2025 to be between €170 million and €240 million before material special effects.
- Klöckner & Co sold eight US distribution sites to strengthen its focus on higher value-added and service center business.
- The company aims to become a leading service center and metal processing company in North America and Europe, with a focus on expanding its service portfolio and CO2-reduced solutions.
The next important date, Release of the quarterly statement (reference date Q3), at Kloeckner is on 05.11.2025.
The price of Kloeckner at the time of the news was 5,3800EUR and was down -0,46 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,3700EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,19 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.243,08PKT (-1,87 %).
-0,46 %
-5,61 %
-10,78 %
-13,37 %
+12,61 %
-36,63 %
+3,86 %
-31,32 %
-65,44 %
