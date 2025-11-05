Kontron's Impressive Margin Surge

Kontron's EBITDA increased to EUR 194 million in the first nine months of 2025, up from EUR 141 million the previous year.

The operating EBITDA margin rose to 12.5% from 11.7% in the previous year.

Kontron's 9-month operating cash flow was EUR 49.7 million, a significant increase from EUR 2.8 million the previous year.

The company reported an order intake of EUR 1,548 million and revenue of EUR 1,182 million, resulting in a book-to-bill ratio of 1.31.

Kontron's equity increased to EUR 714.8 million as of September 30, 2025, with an improved equity ratio of 40.6%.

Kontron's focus on high-margin IoT business led to a gross margin increase from 34.7% in 2022 to 41.7% in 2025, with a Q3 2025 margin of 43.4%.

The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Financial Report (as of Q3), at Kontron is on 05.11.2025.

The price of Kontron at the time of the news was 21,000EUR and was down -0,52 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 21,060EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,29 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.243,08PKT (-1,87 %).





