WashTec Shines: 35.8% EBIT Surge, Revenue Up 7.2% in Q3

WashTec AG reported a 35.8% increase in EBIT in Q3 2025, with a 7.2% revenue increase in the first nine months.

Revenue for Q1-Q3 2025 was €358.2m, up from €334.2m in the previous year.

EBIT for Q1-Q3 2025 increased by 17.4% to €32.4m, with an improved EBIT margin of 9.0%.

Free cash flow for Q1-Q3 2025 rose by 11.2% to €27.8m, aided by optimized operating working capital.

Orders for equipment were significantly higher in the first nine months compared to the previous year, with a strong order backlog in Europe.

WashTec confirmed its fiscal year 2025 guidance, expecting stronger growth in Europe and weaker growth in North America in local currency.

The next important date, Release of the 9-Month Report 2025, at WashTec Akt is on 05.11.2025.

The price of WashTec Akt at the time of the news was 41,10EUR and was down -0,12 % compared with the previous day.

24 minutes after the article was published, the price was 41,30EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,49 % since publication.






