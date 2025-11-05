Vonovia's Surge: Back to Pre-Crisis Heights!

Vonovia SE reported a strong performance in the first nine months of 2025, with an Adjusted EBITDA growth of approximately €175 million confirmed for the year and an expected €200 million increase for 2026.

The Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI) reached a record high, and the company completed 1,555 new residential units while launching around 1,600 new projects.

Operating free cash flow increased by 27.4% to €1,475.3 million, reflecting a significant rise in the core rental business despite a reduction in residential units.

Vonovia's investments in properties and new builds totaled €1,356.5 million, a 29% increase compared to the same period in 2024, with a focus on modernization and new construction.

The company aims for a climate-neutral building portfolio by 2045, having reduced carbon intensity in its German portfolio by 1.3% year-on-year.

Vonovia confirmed its increased guidance for 2025, expecting an Adjusted EBITDA of around €2.8 billion and an Adjusted EBT of approximately €1.9 billion.

The next important date, Interim Report for the 3rd Quarter of 2025, at Vonovia is on 05.11.2025.

At this time, the index DAX was at 23.793,50PKT (-0,38 %).





