Evotec SE: Strong 9M 2025 Results with Strategic Focus

Evotec SE reported a decrease in group revenues by 7.1% to €535.1 million, with the Discovery & Preclinical Development segment seeing a 12.3% decline, while Just – Evotec Biologics (JEB) showed an 11.3% increase.

A landmark transaction with Sandoz was signed, potentially worth over US$ 650 million, including royalties on up to 10 biosimilar molecules.

The company confirmed its 2025 guidance and 2028 outlook, expecting group revenues between €760 – 800 million and adjusted EBITDA between €30 – 50 million for 2025.

Significant progress was made in strategic collaborations, including a US$ 75 million payment from Bristol Myers Squibb for protein degradation collaboration and a US$ 20 million payment for neuroscience collaboration.

Two partnered assets entered Phase II clinical trials, and a new oncology therapy IND submission was made by partner Dewpoint Therapeutics.

Evotec is focusing on strategic priorities, with cost reduction initiatives ahead of plan, expecting to reduce costs by more than €60 million in 2025.

The next important date, Release of the quarterly statement (reference date Q3), at Evotec is on 05.11.2025.

The price of Evotec at the time of the news was 7,7310EUR and was down -0,25 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.243,08PKT (-1,87 %).





