AUTO1 Group's Q3 Record Sales Drive Business Growth Surge

AUTO1 Group achieved record units sold in Q3 2025, with a total of 218,617 units, marking a 23.8% increase year over year.

The Merchant segment sold 191,632 units, a 21.6% increase, while the Retail segment sold 26,985 units, a 41.7% increase year over year.

The company reported a record gross profit of EUR 257.7 million, up 37.7% year over year, and an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 51.9 million, up 51.2% year over year.

AUTO1 Group's Q3 2025 revenue exceeded EUR 2 billion for the first time, reaching EUR 2.1 billion, a 32.8% increase year over year.

The company increased its full-year unit guidance to 811,000 - 845,000 total units sold and raised its gross profit guidance to EUR 940 - 975 million.

AUTO1 Group launched its Merchant Financing solution in two more markets and issued FinanceHero 2, its second public securitisation, expanding its financing solutions across Europe.

The next important date, Q3 2025 Trading and Financial Results, at AUTO1 Group is on 05.11.2025.

The price of AUTO1 Group at the time of the news was 29,98EUR and was up +2,78 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 29.330,50PKT (-0,17 %).






