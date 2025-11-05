AUTO1 Group's Q3 Record Sales Drive Business Growth Surge
AUTO1 Group shattered records in Q3 2025, achieving unprecedented sales and financial milestones. With 218,617 units sold, a 23.8% increase, and revenue surpassing EUR 2 billion, the company is on a remarkable growth trajectory. The Merchant and Retail segments saw impressive growth, while gross profit soared to EUR 257.7 million, a 37.7% rise. AUTO1 Group's expanded financing solutions and increased guidance signal a promising future.
Foto: Autohero
- AUTO1 Group achieved record units sold in Q3 2025, with a total of 218,617 units, marking a 23.8% increase year over year.
- The Merchant segment sold 191,632 units, a 21.6% increase, while the Retail segment sold 26,985 units, a 41.7% increase year over year.
- The company reported a record gross profit of EUR 257.7 million, up 37.7% year over year, and an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 51.9 million, up 51.2% year over year.
- AUTO1 Group's Q3 2025 revenue exceeded EUR 2 billion for the first time, reaching EUR 2.1 billion, a 32.8% increase year over year.
- The company increased its full-year unit guidance to 811,000 - 845,000 total units sold and raised its gross profit guidance to EUR 940 - 975 million.
- AUTO1 Group launched its Merchant Financing solution in two more markets and issued FinanceHero 2, its second public securitisation, expanding its financing solutions across Europe.
The next important date, Q3 2025 Trading and Financial Results, at AUTO1 Group is on 05.11.2025.
The price of AUTO1 Group at the time of the news was 29,98EUR and was up +2,78 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 29.330,50PKT (-0,17 %).
+2,98 %
-2,90 %
-5,36 %
+8,82 %
+212,14 %
+292,72 %
-21,46 %
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte