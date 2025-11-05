Masterflex's Record Profit Surge in 2025: Outlook Brightens

Masterflex SE reported record nine-month results for 2025, with group revenue reaching EUR 79.8 million, a 3.8% increase from the previous year.

The operating EBIT reached a record high of EUR 12.1 million, with the EBIT margin rising to 15.1%.

Net debt was more than halved to EUR 4.4 million, and the equity ratio increased to 69.1%, indicating a strong financial position.

The company confirmed its outlook for 2025, expecting revenue between EUR 100 million and EUR 105 million and EBIT between EUR 12 million and EUR 15 million.

Growth was driven by strong performance in the Life, Mobility, and Infrastructure sectors, with significant contributions from the domestic market in Germany, European subsidiaries, and American sites.

Masterflex is advancing its international presence with a new location in Morocco and continues to focus on its HERO@ZERO strategy for sustainable industrial practices.

The next important date, Release of the quarterly statement (reference date Q3), at Masterflex is on 05.11.2025.

