ZEAL Network: Profitable Growth Achieved, Forecast Boosted!

Group revenue increased by 34% to €162.6 million in the first nine months of 2025, with EBITDA rising by 55% to €54.1 million.

The lottery business saw a 36% revenue growth, driven by a 12% increase in lottery billings and a 3.0 percentage point improvement in gross margin.

The Dream House Raffle, a charity lottery, achieved record billings, with the fourth raffle being the most successful campaign to date.

The games business grew by 51%, expanding its portfolio to nearly 600 titles and increasing revenue to €10.3 million.

ZEAL significantly expanded its customer base, with a 9% increase in new registered customers, leading to higher acquisition costs.

ZEAL raised its revenue and EBITDA forecast for 2025, expecting revenues between €205 million and €215 million and EBITDA between €63 million and €68 million.

The next important date, Publication of the quarterly report Q3, at ZEAL Network is on 05.11.2025.

The price of ZEAL Network at the time of the news was 48,75EUR and was up +1,14 % compared with the previous day.





