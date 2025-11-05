Almonty Industries, ImmunityBio & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|ImmunityBio
|+10,59 %
|Biotechnologie
|🥈
|Zeta Global Holdings Registered (A)
|+8,93 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🥉
|Tepco
|+8,20 %
|Versorger
|🟥
|Upstart Holdings
|-15,04 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🟥
|Clover Health Investments Registered (A)
|-18,32 %
|Gesundheitswesen
|🟥
|Axon Enterprise
|-20,18 %
|Sonstige Technologie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Quantum eMotion
|Hardware
|🥈
|Diginex
|Informationstechnologie
|🥉
|Evotec
|Biotechnologie
|DroneShield
|Sonstige Technologie
|Critical Infrastructure Technologies
|Telekommunikation
|Battery X Metals
|Rohstoffe
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|143
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|TeamViewer
|91
|Informationstechnologie
|🥉
|Quantum eMotion
|72
|Hardware
|Evotec
|55
|Biotechnologie
|Gerresheimer
|42
|Gesundheitswesen
|Tesla
|39
|Fahrzeugindustrie
ImmunityBio
Wochenperformance: -12,73 %
Platz 1
Zeta Global Holdings Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +1,93 %
Platz 2
Tepco
Wochenperformance: +14,76 %
Platz 3
Upstart Holdings
Wochenperformance: -21,90 %
Platz 4
Clover Health Investments Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -3,32 %
Platz 5
Axon Enterprise
Wochenperformance: -24,49 %
Platz 6
Quantum eMotion
Wochenperformance: -18,07 %
Platz 7
Diginex
Wochenperformance: +23,68 %
Platz 8
Evotec
Wochenperformance: +6,96 %
Platz 9
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: -10,61 %
Platz 10
Critical Infrastructure Technologies
Wochenperformance: -23,97 %
Platz 11
Battery X Metals
Wochenperformance: -31,34 %
Platz 12
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -20,03 %
Platz 13
TeamViewer
Wochenperformance: -6,62 %
Platz 14
Quantum eMotion
Wochenperformance: -18,07 %
Platz 15
Evotec
Wochenperformance: +6,96 %
Platz 16
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: -9,51 %
Platz 17
Tesla
Wochenperformance: -2,20 %
Platz 18
