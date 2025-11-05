Verbund AG: Earnings Fall as Austria's Windfall Tax Extends

VERBUND AG's earnings for Q1–3/2025 fell significantly due to below-average water supply and an extended windfall tax in Austria, with EBITDA down 19.6% to €2,111.1m.

Hydropower generation decreased by 23.1% to 20,031 GWh, with the hydro coefficient dropping to 0.79, significantly below both the previous year and long-term averages.

The new renewables generation coefficient for wind and photovoltaics was 0.81, 19 percentage points below the planned value, leading to a decline in generation by 131 GWh to 1,552 GWh.

Despite a decline in wholesale electricity prices, the average sales price for hydropower generation fell only slightly to €113.5/MWh, supported by early limit sales and high auction revenues.

VERBUND adjusted its earnings forecast for 2025, expecting EBITDA between €2,750m and €2,900m and a Group result between €1,500m and €1,600m, contingent on no further regulatory changes.

The company reported a decline in cash flow from operating activities by 29.1% to €1,653.8m and a significant drop in free cash flow before dividends by 51.0% to €755.1m.

