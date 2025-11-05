Akara Diversity PK's 16th Capital Boost Set for Nov/Dec 2025
Akara Diversity PK's strategic maneuvers in 2025 have set a robust foundation for future growth, showcasing their commitment to expanding and enhancing their real estate portfolio across Switzerland.
- Akara Diversity PK achieved a 2.56% return on investment in the first half of 2025, outperforming the KGAST Immo-Index Mixed by 75 basis points annually.
- Two successful capital increases in early 2025 raised CHF 185 million, with capital gains of CHF 11 million, reducing the loan-to-value ratio to 24.3% and average interest rate to 1.17%.
- The 16th capital increase is scheduled for November/December 2025, aiming to raise CHF 80-120 million, with a subscription period from 19 November to 9 December 2025.
- The capital raise will support portfolio expansion and finance development projects, with CHF 100 million in exclusive transaction opportunities and plans for 950 new apartments and 20,000 m² of commercial space by 2029.
- Akara Diversity PK, with CHF 3.0 billion in assets, is open to tax-exempt Swiss pension and social insurance funds, focusing on residential and commercial properties across Switzerland.
- Swiss Prime Site Solutions, a subsidiary of Swiss Prime Site AG, manages CHF 13 billion in assets and has a development pipeline of CHF 1.5 billion, offering tailored real estate solutions.
