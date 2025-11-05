Krombacher publishes latest Sustainability Factsheet (FOTO)

Krombach/Germany (ots) - Krombacher, Germany's leading private brewery and the

country's No. 1 beer brand, has published its latest Sustainability Factsheet.

The publication provides a transparent overview of the brewery's progress and

priorities for the 2024 financial year and reaffirms its long-standing

commitment to responsible business and environmental protection.



For more than two decades, Krombacher has been guided by one principle: To the

good of people and nature. This mindset shapes decisions across the entire

business. From sourcing and production to community engagement, sustainability

is anchored in the way the f amily-owned company works and plans for the future.





Clear progress across key sustainability areas



The factsheet shows that Krombacher has reduced its CO? emissions by almost 30

percent since 2019 and continues to pursue its goal of achieving climate neutral

production. The brewery is expanding renewable energy capacity through

photovoltaic and wind projects that gradually reduce dependence on fossil fuels

and support long-term decarbonisation.



Krombacher also strengthens circular systems across its operations. The brewery

achieves a 99 percent recycling rate and relies on reusable packaging. Raw

materials are sourced responsibly from the region, and barley comes from Germany

and neighbouring countries to ensure quality and traceability.



Water efficiency remains another key focus. Krombacher currently uses 3.9 litres

of water per litre of beer produced, a figure well below the industry average,

and continues to invest in modern systems to reduce consumption even further.



Strengthening nature and communities



Krombacher continues to support long-term environmental and social initiatives.

In 2024, the brewery planted 400,000 trees in North Rhine-Westphalia and further

advanced its rainforest protection programme in Africa. The company also

supported 100 charitable organisations across Germany. In Kenya and Malawi,

Krombacher's drinking water projects give people reliable access to clean water,

helping to improve daily living conditions over the long term.



"For us, sustainability is not a goal to be achieved, but a continuous journey,"

says Wolfgang Schötz, Chief Sustainability Officer at Krombacher. "We are

committed to taking responsibility, seizing opportunities, and actively shaping

a better future-for people and nature alike."



Looking ahead, Krombacher will continue to invest in renewable energy at the

brewery and launch one of its most ambitious reforestation projects to date. The

plan is to plant one million trees, primarily in the region surrounding the

brewery, strengthening local ecosystems and protecting natural water resources.



The full Sustainability Factsheet 2024 is available at

http://www.krombacher.com/sustainability



About Krombacher



Family-run and with a deep respect for nature, Germany's #1 premium beer brand

has been producing its superior beers exclusively in the green Krombach valley,

Central Germany, since 1803. Combining the original methods of traditional

brewing craft with state-of-the art technology, the brewery only uses the finest

natural ingredients to deliver high-class beers. For the precious water,

Krombacher beers benefit from the local Felsquellwasser® found in 48 wells

within 3 km of the brewery. The special water is naturally soft and low in

mineral content, providing the beer with its unique, recognisably refreshing and

crisp taste. Being Germany's Top 1 beer brand and one of the most modern

beverage suppliers in Europe, the Krombacher beers are now available in more

than 50 export markets around the world. In addition to the flagship Krombacher

Pils, the ever-expanding portfolio of authentic Krombacher products provides

consumers with a broad variety of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages to

choose from.



