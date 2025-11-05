    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsPressemitteilungenvorwärtsNachricht
    Krombacher publishes latest Sustainability Factsheet (FOTO)

    Krombach/Germany (ots) - Krombacher, Germany's leading private brewery and the
    country's No. 1 beer brand, has published its latest Sustainability Factsheet.
    The publication provides a transparent overview of the brewery's progress and
    priorities for the 2024 financial year and reaffirms its long-standing
    commitment to responsible business and environmental protection.

    For more than two decades, Krombacher has been guided by one principle: To the
    good of people and nature. This mindset shapes decisions across the entire
    business. From sourcing and production to community engagement, sustainability
    is anchored in the way the f amily-owned company works and plans for the future.

    Clear progress across key sustainability areas

    The factsheet shows that Krombacher has reduced its CO? emissions by almost 30
    percent since 2019 and continues to pursue its goal of achieving climate neutral
    production. The brewery is expanding renewable energy capacity through
    photovoltaic and wind projects that gradually reduce dependence on fossil fuels
    and support long-term decarbonisation.

    Krombacher also strengthens circular systems across its operations. The brewery
    achieves a 99 percent recycling rate and relies on reusable packaging. Raw
    materials are sourced responsibly from the region, and barley comes from Germany
    and neighbouring countries to ensure quality and traceability.

    Water efficiency remains another key focus. Krombacher currently uses 3.9 litres
    of water per litre of beer produced, a figure well below the industry average,
    and continues to invest in modern systems to reduce consumption even further.

    Strengthening nature and communities

    Krombacher continues to support long-term environmental and social initiatives.
    In 2024, the brewery planted 400,000 trees in North Rhine-Westphalia and further
    advanced its rainforest protection programme in Africa. The company also
    supported 100 charitable organisations across Germany. In Kenya and Malawi,
    Krombacher's drinking water projects give people reliable access to clean water,
    helping to improve daily living conditions over the long term.

    "For us, sustainability is not a goal to be achieved, but a continuous journey,"
    says Wolfgang Schötz, Chief Sustainability Officer at Krombacher. "We are
    committed to taking responsibility, seizing opportunities, and actively shaping
    a better future-for people and nature alike."

    Looking ahead, Krombacher will continue to invest in renewable energy at the
    brewery and launch one of its most ambitious reforestation projects to date. The
    plan is to plant one million trees, primarily in the region surrounding the
    brewery, strengthening local ecosystems and protecting natural water resources.

    The full Sustainability Factsheet 2024 is available at
    http://www.krombacher.com/sustainability

    About Krombacher

    Family-run and with a deep respect for nature, Germany's #1 premium beer brand
    has been producing its superior beers exclusively in the green Krombach valley,
    Central Germany, since 1803. Combining the original methods of traditional
    brewing craft with state-of-the art technology, the brewery only uses the finest
    natural ingredients to deliver high-class beers. For the precious water,
    Krombacher beers benefit from the local Felsquellwasser® found in 48 wells
    within 3 km of the brewery. The special water is naturally soft and low in
    mineral content, providing the beer with its unique, recognisably refreshing and
    crisp taste. Being Germany's Top 1 beer brand and one of the most modern
    beverage suppliers in Europe, the Krombacher beers are now available in more
    than 50 export markets around the world. In addition to the flagship Krombacher
    Pils, the ever-expanding portfolio of authentic Krombacher products provides
    consumers with a broad variety of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages to
    choose from.

    Contact:

    Krombacher Brauerei
    Bernhard Schadeberg GmbH & Co. KG
    Peter Lemm, Company Spokesperson
    Hagener Strasse 261
    57223 Kreuztal-Krombach
    Mail: mailto:press@krombacher.com
    Phone: + 49 (0) 2732 880 872
    Website: http://www.krombacher.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/42000/6151998
    OTS: Krombacher Brauerei GmbH & Co.




