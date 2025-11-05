Krombacher publishes latest Sustainability Factsheet (FOTO)
Krombach/Germany (ots) - Krombacher, Germany's leading private brewery and the
country's No. 1 beer brand, has published its latest Sustainability Factsheet.
The publication provides a transparent overview of the brewery's progress and
priorities for the 2024 financial year and reaffirms its long-standing
commitment to responsible business and environmental protection.
For more than two decades, Krombacher has been guided by one principle: To the
good of people and nature. This mindset shapes decisions across the entire
business. From sourcing and production to community engagement, sustainability
is anchored in the way the f amily-owned company works and plans for the future.
Clear progress across key sustainability areas
The factsheet shows that Krombacher has reduced its CO? emissions by almost 30
percent since 2019 and continues to pursue its goal of achieving climate neutral
production. The brewery is expanding renewable energy capacity through
photovoltaic and wind projects that gradually reduce dependence on fossil fuels
and support long-term decarbonisation.
Krombacher also strengthens circular systems across its operations. The brewery
achieves a 99 percent recycling rate and relies on reusable packaging. Raw
materials are sourced responsibly from the region, and barley comes from Germany
and neighbouring countries to ensure quality and traceability.
Water efficiency remains another key focus. Krombacher currently uses 3.9 litres
of water per litre of beer produced, a figure well below the industry average,
and continues to invest in modern systems to reduce consumption even further.
Strengthening nature and communities
Krombacher continues to support long-term environmental and social initiatives.
In 2024, the brewery planted 400,000 trees in North Rhine-Westphalia and further
advanced its rainforest protection programme in Africa. The company also
supported 100 charitable organisations across Germany. In Kenya and Malawi,
Krombacher's drinking water projects give people reliable access to clean water,
helping to improve daily living conditions over the long term.
"For us, sustainability is not a goal to be achieved, but a continuous journey,"
says Wolfgang Schötz, Chief Sustainability Officer at Krombacher. "We are
committed to taking responsibility, seizing opportunities, and actively shaping
a better future-for people and nature alike."
Looking ahead, Krombacher will continue to invest in renewable energy at the
brewery and launch one of its most ambitious reforestation projects to date. The
plan is to plant one million trees, primarily in the region surrounding the
brewery, strengthening local ecosystems and protecting natural water resources.
The full Sustainability Factsheet 2024 is available at
http://www.krombacher.com/sustainability
About Krombacher
Family-run and with a deep respect for nature, Germany's #1 premium beer brand
has been producing its superior beers exclusively in the green Krombach valley,
Central Germany, since 1803. Combining the original methods of traditional
brewing craft with state-of-the art technology, the brewery only uses the finest
natural ingredients to deliver high-class beers. For the precious water,
Krombacher beers benefit from the local Felsquellwasser® found in 48 wells
within 3 km of the brewery. The special water is naturally soft and low in
mineral content, providing the beer with its unique, recognisably refreshing and
crisp taste. Being Germany's Top 1 beer brand and one of the most modern
beverage suppliers in Europe, the Krombacher beers are now available in more
than 50 export markets around the world. In addition to the flagship Krombacher
Pils, the ever-expanding portfolio of authentic Krombacher products provides
consumers with a broad variety of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages to
choose from.
