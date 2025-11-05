TeamViewer's AI Solution Sees Rapid Customer Adoption

TeamViewer AI has summarized over 270,000 remote support sessions, enhancing proactive IT management and productivity.

The number of session summaries increased fourfold from the previous three months (May-July to Aug-Oct).

Approximately 10,000 customers are using TeamViewer AI, with a 60% growth in active users from September to October and a 400% increase since July.

Customers report efficiency gains, including 25% faster issue resolution and significant time savings in documentation work per IT ticket.

TeamViewer aims to leverage its proprietary data to further develop its AI capabilities and maintain its leadership in digital workplace solutions.

The company will showcase its AI offerings, including autonomous AI agents for IT support, at the Microsoft Ignite conference in San Francisco from November 18-25, 2025.

The price of TeamViewer at the time of the news was 5,9925EUR and was down -1,76 % compared with the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,9900EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,04 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 29.328,13PKT (-0,18 %).





