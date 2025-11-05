    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsTeamViewer AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu TeamViewer
    TeamViewer's AI Solution Sees Rapid Customer Adoption

    TeamViewer AI is transforming remote support, boasting a fourfold rise in session summaries and a 60% user growth, while enhancing efficiency. The company will unveil its AI advancements at Microsoft Ignite.

    Foto: Stefan Puchner - dpa
    • TeamViewer AI has summarized over 270,000 remote support sessions, enhancing proactive IT management and productivity.
    • The number of session summaries increased fourfold from the previous three months (May-July to Aug-Oct).
    • Approximately 10,000 customers are using TeamViewer AI, with a 60% growth in active users from September to October and a 400% increase since July.
    • Customers report efficiency gains, including 25% faster issue resolution and significant time savings in documentation work per IT ticket.
    • TeamViewer aims to leverage its proprietary data to further develop its AI capabilities and maintain its leadership in digital workplace solutions.
    • The company will showcase its AI offerings, including autonomous AI agents for IT support, at the Microsoft Ignite conference in San Francisco from November 18-25, 2025.

