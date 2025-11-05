    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAllgeier AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Allgeier
    Allgeier SE's Q3 2025 Profit Surpasses Last Year's Q3 Figures

    Allgeier SE's Q3 2025 financials reveal a robust operating profit surge, with revenue and gross profit figures showcasing a steady performance.

    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Allgeier SE's operating profit in Q3 2025 surpassed that of the same quarter in the previous year.
    • Revenue for Q3 2025 was approximately EUR 85 million, nearly matching the EUR 86 million from Q3 2024.
    • Gross profit for Q3 2025 increased to EUR 35 million, resulting in a gross margin of 40%, up from 39% in the previous year.
    • Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2025 was EUR 13.6 million, reflecting a margin of 15.6%, compared to EUR 12.7 million and 14.4% in Q3 2024.
    • Consolidated equity as of September 30, 2025, was EUR 187 million, down from EUR 194 million at the end of 2024.
    • The IT services business was sold in October 2025 and classified as discontinued operations, affecting the comparability of financial figures for 2024 and 2025.

    The next important date, Release of the quarterly statement (reference date Q3), at Allgeier is on 14.11.2025.

    The price of Allgeier at the time of the news was 18,175EUR and was down -0,82 % compared with the previous day.


    Allgeier

    -1,91 %
    +0,83 %
    +1,97 %
    -1,09 %
    +28,27 %
    -37,31 %
    +53,64 %
    +396,35 %
    +837,50 %
    ISIN:DE000A2GS633WKN:A2GS63





