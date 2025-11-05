DAX, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Stefan Puchner - dpa
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
|+35,58 %
|Versorger
|🥈
|Digital Turbine
|+34,46 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🥉
|Rigel Pharmaceuticals
|+28,23 %
|Pharmaindustrie
|🟥
|Trex Company
|-27,13 %
|Baugewerbe
|🟥
|Soleno Therapeutics
|-28,98 %
|Gesundheitswesen
|🟥
|Biohaven Research
|-42,62 %
|Pharmaindustrie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Metavista3D
|Informationstechnologie
|🥈
|AIXTRON
|Halbleiter
|🥉
|ITM Power
|Erneuerbare Energien
|BayWa
|Industrie/Mischkonzerne
|Evotec
|Biotechnologie
|Critical Infrastructure Technologies
|Telekommunikation
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|214
|-
|🥈
|Evotec
|132
|Biotechnologie
|🥉
|Almonty Industries
|115
|Rohstoffe
|TeamViewer
|80
|Informationstechnologie
|POET Technologies
|43
|Erneuerbare Energien
|Quantum eMotion
|41
|Hardware
