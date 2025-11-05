Freenet's IPTV Boosts EBITDA: Nine-Month Success Confirmed!
Freenet AG's robust 2025 performance, fueled by IPTV and strategic initiatives, saw financial gains and a growing customer base, reaffirming its guidance amidst market challenges.
Foto: Michael Piepgras/Wirestock Creators - stock.adobe.com
- freenet AG reported a successful nine-month performance in 2025, confirming its guidance with IPTV as a key driver of EBITDA growth.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased by 1.6% to EUR 395.1 million, with stable revenues rising by 0.3%.
- Free cash flow rose by 2.8% to EUR 226.1 million, and the customer base grew by 205.6 thousand to 10.355 million, including 189.7 thousand new postpaid customers.
- The TV and Media segment, particularly waipu.tv, contributed significantly to EBITDA growth, with waipu.tv gaining 80.2 thousand customers.
- Strategic decisions included acquiring mobilezone's German business and extending the partnership with MediaMarktSaturn.
- Despite a challenging market environment, freenet AG's Executive Board reiterated its guidance for the current financial year.
The next important date, Conference call on the results of the nine-month period 2025., at freenet is on 06.11.2025.
The price of freenet at the time of the news was 26,51EUR and was down -0,53 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 29.429,10PKT (+0,16 %).
-0,98 %
-2,63 %
+0,23 %
-6,46 %
-2,35 %
+31,56 %
+64,29 %
-12,66 %
+49,66 %
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte