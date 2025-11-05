Freenet's IPTV Boosts EBITDA: Nine-Month Success Confirmed!

freenet AG reported a successful nine-month performance in 2025, confirming its guidance with IPTV as a key driver of EBITDA growth.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 1.6% to EUR 395.1 million, with stable revenues rising by 0.3%.

Free cash flow rose by 2.8% to EUR 226.1 million, and the customer base grew by 205.6 thousand to 10.355 million, including 189.7 thousand new postpaid customers.

The TV and Media segment, particularly waipu.tv, contributed significantly to EBITDA growth, with waipu.tv gaining 80.2 thousand customers.

Strategic decisions included acquiring mobilezone's German business and extending the partnership with MediaMarktSaturn.

Despite a challenging market environment, freenet AG's Executive Board reiterated its guidance for the current financial year.

The next important date, Conference call on the results of the nine-month period 2025., at freenet is on 06.11.2025.

The price of freenet at the time of the news was 26,51EUR and was down -0,53 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 29.429,10PKT (+0,16 %).





