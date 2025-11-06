R&S Group (A): Growth Investments Boost EBITDA Margin Insights
R&S Group is navigating a strategic shift, revising its growth forecasts and profitability targets while prioritizing investments and market momentum.
- R&S Group expects mid-term net sales growth of 8% to 12%, revised from a previous estimate of 10% to 13%.
- The company has shifted its profitability guidance to an EBITDA margin range of 19% to 21% for the mid-term.
- Free Cash Flow (FCF) guidance has been suspended due to ongoing investment programs, with a focus now on EBITDA.
- A stable dividend payout of CHF 0.50 per share is confirmed for FY 2025 and 2026.
- The order backlog exceeds CHF 320 million, indicating positive market momentum.
- R&S Group plans significant investments in capacity expansion and workforce growth, anticipating lower EBITDA margins for FY 2025 and 2026 but expecting improvement over time.
