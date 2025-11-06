Basler AG's 2025: 9-Month Sales & Earnings Surge
Basler AG's 2025 financials reveal a remarkable recovery, with soaring orders, sales, and profits, leading to an optimistic sales forecast.
Basler AG
- Basler AG reported incoming orders of EUR 171.8 million for the first nine months of 2025, a 29% increase from EUR 133.5 million in the previous year.
- Sales reached EUR 168.0 million, up 23% from EUR 136.7 million in the previous year.
- EBITDA surged to EUR 27.2 million, compared to EUR 9.0 million in the previous year, reflecting a growth of over 100%.
- The pre-tax result improved to EUR 13.4 million, a significant turnaround from a loss of EUR 4.9 million the previous year.
- After-tax earnings were EUR 11.1 million, recovering from a loss of EUR 6.7 million in the previous year.
- Free cash flow increased to EUR 12.4 million, up from EUR 1.5 million in the previous year, prompting management to raise the sales forecast for 2025 to between EUR 220 million and EUR 225 million.
