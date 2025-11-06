Branicks Group: Streamlined Success on a Steady Path

Branicks Group AG increased its rental performance by 18% year-on-year to 256,500 square meters, with the average rent per square meter rising to €10.34.

The company repaid all promissory note loans due in 2025, totaling €293 million, and redeemed a €300 million loan from VIB Vermögen.

Branicks streamlined its structures by consolidating business with institutional investors at VIB Vermögen AG, aiming for a lean organizational structure and greater cost efficiency.

Funds from operations (FFO) after minority interests amounted to €33.4 million, aligning with the forecast of €40-55 million, despite a consolidated net loss of -€160.5 million due to transaction-related write-downs.

The market value of Branicks' commercial portfolio was approximately €2.3 billion as of September 30, 2025, with a gross rental income of €106.8 million and an EPRA vacancy rate of 9.8%.

Branicks aims to return to net profit by the end of 2026, focusing on reducing debt and lowering the loan-to-value ratio, while maintaining a well-filled transaction pipeline for the fourth quarter.

