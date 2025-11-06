SKAN's 2025 Shortfall Paves Way for Strong 2026 Growth
Despite current setbacks, SKAN's strategic focus on oncology and biotech injectables positions it for a promising future, with expectations of significant growth in sales and profitability.
- SKAN will not meet its sales and profit expectations for 2025 due to project delays.
- Order intake and backlog are developing positively, laying a strong foundation for 2026.
- Net sales for 2025 are expected to decline by a high single-digit percentage compared to the previous year.
- The EBITDA margin for 2025 is expected to be in the low double-digit range, below the previous guidance of 14%-16%.
- The order backlog is expected to reach a new high by the end of the year, driven by demand for oncology and biotechnologically produced injectable large molecules.
- SKAN confirms its medium-term targets, expecting net sales growth in the mid- to upper teens annually and an increase in the EBITDA margin to the upper teens in the mid-term.
