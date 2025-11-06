Commerzbank Surges: Record Growth in Just Nine Months!

Commerzbank achieved a record operating result of €3.4bn after nine months, marking a 21% increase compared to the previous year.

The bank's revenues increased by 11% to €9bn, with net commission income rising by 8% to €3bn.

The cost-income ratio improved by around 3 percentage points to 56%, below the full-year target of 57%.

Commerzbank started a share buyback of up to €1bn and applied for an additional buyback of up to €600m, maintaining a solid CET 1 ratio of 14.7%.

The bank confirmed its profit target for 2025, expecting a net result of around €2.9bn before restructuring expenses and a higher net interest income of around €8.2bn.

Commerzbank's 'Momentum' strategy aims for a cost-income ratio of 50% and a net return on tangible equity of 15% by 2028, with significant progress made towards these targets in 2025.

The next important date at Commerzbank is on 06.11.2025.

