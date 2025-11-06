    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsWestwing AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Westwing
    Westwing Soars with Impressive Q3 2025 Growth & Strong EBITDA!

    Westwing's impressive financial strides this year are marked by notable increases in GMV, revenue, and EBITDA, alongside strategic expansions and robust cash flow.

    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) increased by 5.4% year-over-year, leading to a revenue of EUR 99 million (+3.4% year-over-year).
    • Adjusted EBITDA increased by 73% year-over-year to EUR 6 million, with a margin of 6.1%, an improvement of 2.5 percentage points.
    • The Westwing Collection grew by 19% year-over-year, reaching a GMV share of 66%.
    • Free cash flow was EUR 10 million in Q3, with a net cash position of EUR 58 million at the end of September 2025.
    • Westwing expanded its geographic footprint by launching websites in ten new countries and opening new standalone stores and store-in-stores.
    • Westwing confirms its full-year guidance, expecting adjusted EBITDA at the upper end of the forecasted range.

    The next important date, Publication of the quarterly report for the third quarter of 2025., at Westwing is on 06.11.2025.

    The price of Westwing at the time of the news was 11,650EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
    12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 11,625EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,21 % since publication.


    Westwing

    +9,44 %
    +4,24 %
    +2,50 %
    +28,66 %
    +75,71 %
    +77,36 %
    -59,86 %
    -53,64 %
    ISIN:DE000A2N4H07WKN:A2N4H0





