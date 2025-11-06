Hamborner REIT AG: Steady Growth in Q3 2025

HAMBORNER REIT AG's rental income decreased by 2.8% to €67.9 million in the first nine months of 2025, primarily due to property disposals.

Funds from Operations (FFO) fell by 12.2% to €36.7 million, with FFO per share decreasing to €0.45.

The loan-to-value (LTV) ratio was reduced to 43.3%, and the net asset value (NAV) per share decreased by 1.4% to €9.65.

The company confirmed its full-year forecast for 2025, expecting rental income between €89.5 million and €90.5 million, and FFO between €44.0 million and €46.0 million.

The property portfolio remained unchanged in the third quarter, consisting of 38 retail and 26 office properties, with a total fair value of €1,406.3 million.

The average remaining term of rental agreements (WALT) was 5.5 years, and the EPRA vacancy rate slightly decreased to 3.4%.

