    Hamborner REIT AG: Steady Growth in Q3 2025

    HAMBORNER REIT AG faces a challenging 2025 with reduced rental income and FFO, yet remains optimistic about its year-end targets, maintaining a stable property portfolio and operational metrics.

    • HAMBORNER REIT AG's rental income decreased by 2.8% to €67.9 million in the first nine months of 2025, primarily due to property disposals.
    • Funds from Operations (FFO) fell by 12.2% to €36.7 million, with FFO per share decreasing to €0.45.
    • The loan-to-value (LTV) ratio was reduced to 43.3%, and the net asset value (NAV) per share decreased by 1.4% to €9.65.
    • The company confirmed its full-year forecast for 2025, expecting rental income between €89.5 million and €90.5 million, and FFO between €44.0 million and €46.0 million.
    • The property portfolio remained unchanged in the third quarter, consisting of 38 retail and 26 office properties, with a total fair value of €1,406.3 million.
    • The average remaining term of rental agreements (WALT) was 5.5 years, and the EPRA vacancy rate slightly decreased to 3.4%.

    The next important date, Release of the quarterly statement (reference date Q3), at Hamborner REIT is on 06.11.2025.

    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
