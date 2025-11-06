Rational AG's Growth Surges in Q3 2025
Rational AG continues to cook up impressive results, serving a robust financial performance in Q3 2025. With sales reaching €312 million and an organic growth of 8-9%, the company showcases its resilience and strategic prowess. Notably, North America and Europe drive growth, while the iVario and iCombi product lines expand their market presence. As Rational AG anticipates further growth, it remains steadfast in navigating challenges like tariffs and currency fluctuations.
- Rational AG reported sales revenues of 312 million euros in Q3 2025, totaling 918 million euros for the first nine months, with organic growth of 8-9% for the second consecutive quarter.
- The EBIT margin was 25.9% in Q3 and 25.5% after nine months, with a growth outlook confirming an expected EBIT margin between 25-26%.
- North America contributed significantly to growth with a 6% increase, while Europe (excluding Germany) saw over 10% growth after nine months. Germany's sales increased by 30% in Q3, ending the nine-month period up 5%.
- The iVario product group grew by 11% in the first nine months, with strong growth in North America and "Rest of the world" markets, while the iCombi product group expanded by 4%.
- Rational AG's workforce increased to over 2,800 employees, with a focus on expanding customer-oriented functions in marketing, sales, and customer service.
- The company anticipates mid-single-digit percentage sales revenue growth for fiscal year 2025, maintaining its EBIT margin guidance of 25-26% despite challenges like tariffs and weak foreign currencies.
The next important date, Financial Figures / Conference Call 9 Months 2025, at Rational is on 06.11.2025.
The price of Rational at the time of the news was 618,00EUR and was down -0,16 % compared with the previous day.
19 minutes after the article was published, the price was 618,25EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,04 % since publication.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 29.471,41PKT (+0,31 %).
