Ringmetall Boosts Revenue Amid Falling Raw Material Costs

Ringmetall SE increased group revenue by 9.0% to EUR 146.1 million despite declining raw material prices.

EBITDA remained stable at EUR 18.8 million, with a slight decrease in the EBITDA margin to 12.8%.

The company confirmed its 2025 outlook with expected consolidated sales of EUR 180-200 million and EBITDA of EUR 21-28 million.

The Closure Systems division generated EUR 87.0 million in sales, accounting for 59.5% of group revenue, while the Liner business unit contributed EUR 59.1 million, or 40.5% of group sales.

Ringmetall expanded its market position in Europe through acquisitions, including the large container liner division from Indutainer, enhancing resilience in volatile markets.

Ringmetall is a leading international supplier of industrial packaging, with a focus on sustainability and a presence in multiple countries, including Germany, France, the USA, and China.

The next important date, Release of the quarterly statement (reference date Q3), at Ringmetall is on 06.11.2025.

The price of Ringmetall at the time of the news was 2,9300EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

20 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,9200EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,34 % since publication.





