Surge in Profits: Stellar Half-Year Results by Sept 2025
Züblin Immobilien Holding AG's half-year results reflect a robust financial performance, marked by increased profits, reduced vacancies, and strategic growth in its real estate portfolio.
Foto: Tobias Arhelger - stock.adobe.com
- Züblin Immobilien Holding AG reported a positive half-year result as of 30 September 2025, with a net profit of CHF 4.2 million, up from CHF 2.4 million the previous year.
- The vacancy rate decreased to 4.3%, contributing to a 13.2% increase in rental income, which reached CHF 4.95 million.
- The market value of the real estate portfolio increased by 1.5% to CHF 239.2 million, with a revaluation gain of CHF 2.2 million.
- Operating income rose due to lower vacancy losses and a rental claim payment, while real estate expenses increased slightly due to higher insurance premiums and property tax accruals.
- EBITDA increased by 13% to CHF 3.4 million, and financial expenses fell by 53% due to lower interest rates.
- The equity ratio remained stable at 60.1%, and the company is well-positioned for potential acquisitions due to a low loan-to-value ratio and improved investor confidence in the real estate market.
0,00 %
-1,31 %
+3,38 %
-20,16 %
+60,86 %
+95,60 %
+107,20 %
-93,32 %
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte