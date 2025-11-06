Zalando's Q3 Surge: 61M Customers & New German Football Partnership
Zalando is making waves with impressive Q3 growth, a burgeoning customer base, and strategic partnerships, setting the stage for a promising future.
Foto: Bodo Marks - dpa
- Zalando reported strong Q3 growth with a customer base surpassing 61 million, driven by the inclusion of ABOUT YOU.
- Zalando announced a strategic partnership with the German Football Federation (DFB) to become a main partner for the Men's, Women's, and Youth National Teams.
- Gross merchandise volume (GMV) grew by 21.6% to 4.2 billion euros, and revenue increased by 26.5% to 3 billion euros.
- Zalando expanded its B2B collaborations, including a major partnership with British retailer Marks & Spencer.
- Anna Dimitrova was appointed as the new CFO, effective 1 January 2026.
- Zalando confirmed its full-year 2025 guidance, with expected GMV and revenue growth of 4% to 7% and adjusted EBIT projected between 550 and 600 million euros.
The next important date, Release of the third quarter 2025 results, at Zalando is on 06.11.2025.
The price of Zalando at the time of the news was 23,415EUR and was down -0,17 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 23,420EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,02 % since publication.
At this time, the index DAX was at 24.042,00PKT (-0,24 %).
