EDAG Engineering Group's Q3: Positive EBIT Despite Low Demand
Amidst a challenging market landscape, EDAG Group navigates the tides with resilience, reporting a positive adjusted EBIT in Q3 2025, while strategically expanding its global footprint.
- EDAG Group reported a positive adjusted EBIT of €3.1 million in Q3 2025, despite continued restrained demand for engineering services.
- Revenue for the first nine months of 2025 declined by 13.7% to €547.2 million, with an adjusted EBIT of -€4.5 million for the same period.
- The company is focusing on efficiency measures and targeted diversification to address the challenging market conditions.
- Order intake decreased by 15.2% to €557.6 million compared to the previous year, reflecting cautious behavior from customers, especially large OEMs and system suppliers.
- EDAG is expanding its Global Delivery Centers, particularly in India, and exploring new business areas, including the defense segment, to strengthen its market position.
- The EDAG Group employs 8,439 people worldwide as of September 30, 2025, and continues to leverage synergies and optimize cost structures through international collaboration.
