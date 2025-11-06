EDAG Engineering Group's Q3: Positive EBIT Despite Low Demand

EDAG Group reported a positive adjusted EBIT of €3.1 million in Q3 2025, despite continued restrained demand for engineering services.

Revenue for the first nine months of 2025 declined by 13.7% to €547.2 million, with an adjusted EBIT of -€4.5 million for the same period.

The company is focusing on efficiency measures and targeted diversification to address the challenging market conditions.

Order intake decreased by 15.2% to €557.6 million compared to the previous year, reflecting cautious behavior from customers, especially large OEMs and system suppliers.

EDAG is expanding its Global Delivery Centers, particularly in India, and exploring new business areas, including the defense segment, to strengthen its market position.

The EDAG Group employs 8,439 people worldwide as of September 30, 2025, and continues to leverage synergies and optimize cost structures through international collaboration.

The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Financial Report (as of Q3), at EDAG Engineering Group is on 06.11.2025.

The price of EDAG Engineering Group at the time of the news was 6,8400EUR and was down -0,15 % compared with the previous day.





