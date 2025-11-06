Continental Achieves Milestones in Realignment

Continental AG achieved consolidated sales of €5.0 billion in Q3 2025, with organic growth of 2.6%.

Adjusted EBIT was €565 million, a decrease of 14.9% from Q3 2024, due to a prior-year one-time effect.

The spin-off of Aumovio was completed, and the sale of the Original Equipment Solutions (OESL) business was agreed upon, impacting earnings by €1.1 billion in non-cash special effects.

Net income for Q3 2025 was -€756 million, compared to €486 million in Q3 2024.

Adjusted free cash flow increased by 8.0% to €169 million in Q3 2025.

Continental aims to focus on its tire business and plans to sell ContiTech next year as part of its realignment strategy.

The next important date, Press release regarding the quarterly report (as of Q3), at Continental is on 06.11.2025.

The price of Continental at the time of the news was 66,33EUR and was down -0,09 % compared with the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 66,25EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,12 % since publication.

At this time, the index DAX was at 24.056,50PKT (-0,18 %).





